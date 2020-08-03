1/1
Greta Kulp
Greta Kulp, 89, passed away early on August 1, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was born February 26, 1931 to Harry Bauer and Helen (Dilliplaine) Bauer in Spring City, where she lived until recently moving to Keystone Villa. Vivacious and always lending a helping hand, Greta made friends wherever she went. She worked at the store at Ridglea Farm in Bucktown and then Gateway Pharmacy in Phoenixville. She was active in bowling leagues at Phoenix Lanes for many years and also love casinos, yard sales and day trips. Her large family was a source of pride; she particularly enjoyed get-togethers and could often be found on the floor laughing with the youngest family members. Preceding Greta in death were her husbands, Thomas "Sam" Smith and Harold Kulp, her parents Harry and Helen, her infant daughter Kathy, her sisters Arlene Slifer and Jean Wisneski, and her brother Leland Bauer. Greta leaves behind five children, Thomas Smith (Susan), Robert Smith (Denise), James Smith (Susan), Sandra Deibler (widow of Robert) and Sheran Welty (Steven), eighteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren A private burial for immediate family members will be held at St. Matthew's UCC in Chester Springs, with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Spring City, PA.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
(610) 948-7672
