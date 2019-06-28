|
|
GUY E. “Gene” KINZER, Staff Sergeant, US Army retired, aged 94 years, formerly of Harrisburg, Douglassville, and Collegeville, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26th at Sanatoga Center where he has resided since December of 2015. He was born in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania on February 3, 1925, the only child of the late John Michael Kinzer and Violet Danner Kinzer. Guy was a soldier, a husband, a father, a son, and a grandson. He married his beloved wife, Dorothy Helene Kyle, on February 17, 1946. They were married for 62 years at the time of her passing in March 2008. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1965. During World War II he served in Europe with the 36th Infantry Division (Company L – 142nd Regiment). He was stationed in Indiantown Gap, PA, Robinson Barracks (Stuttgart, Germany), Korea, and finally retired as a Staff Sgt. from Valley Forge Army Hospital in July 1965 with a total of 22 years of service to his country. Following his military career, Guy worked as a security guard at Gulf Oil Company (Philadelphia), Continental Bank (Norristown), and Ursinus College (Collegeville). Guy was a 32nd degree Mason with membership in Warren Lodge in Collegeville, and also the Harrisburg Consistory. He had also been a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a Life Member of the Upper Pottsgrove Sportsmans Association. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ (Collegeville), and previously a member of Augustus Lutheran Church (Trappe, PA). Guy is survived by his only daughter, Patricia Anne Mancuso (husband Anthony. Mancuso) of Trappe, PA, and he was Uncle Gene to Prapai (Noi) and Sunee Tapunoi who were his honorary granddaughters of Chiangmai, Thailand and currently Columbia, Maryland. He is also survived by his Grandkitty, Eboni. Besides his parents and his wife, he is pre-deceased by his grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins and his beloved pets – Dogs Butch, Ginger, Inky, Heidi, and Muffin, Cat Korki, and Grandkitties Brandi, Peachi, and Ivory who he looked forward to seeing on the Rainbow Bridge. He was a soldier first & foremost, but also loved deer and small game hunting as well as Country-Western Music. He loved attending Country-Western concerts, with his all-time favorite singer being Loretta Lynn. The last CW concert he attended was Marty Stuart at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville this past April. He and Dottie were both huge animal lovers. A special thank you goes out to the wonderful staff at Sanatoga Center in Sanatoga, PA and Compassus Hospice without whom his daughter would not have gotten thru this very hard time. Dottie was also a resident/patient at Sanatoga Center from 2004 to 2008. Visiting hour will be at Augustus Lutheran Church in Trappe, PA at 10 am on Tuesday, July 2nd, followed by a Masonic Service, and funeral service at 11 am. A military burial service will follow in the Trinity United Church of Christ cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Dade City Wild Things, 36909 Blanton Road, Dade City, FL 33523 or the Employee Retention Committee at Sanatoga Center, 225 Evergreen Road, Sanatoga, PA 19464. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on June 29, 2019