Hannah C. Yeager, age 88, loving wife of the late John L. Yeager, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Manatawny Manor surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 20, 1932 in Linfield, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Sadie (Grill) Stoudt. Hannah worked for many years for the Spring-Ford School district in the cafeteria where she became very well-known in her community. After her retirement she enjoyed traveling to Shady Maple and Lancaster Dutch Country. In her spare time she sang in Sweet Adelines singing group in Pottstown, she enjoyed flowers and gardening whenever she had the opportunity, she was also known for her homemade baked goods and her amazing cooking. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loving family, she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to everyone who knew her and she will be missed by many. Hannah is survived by her Daughter, Deborah A. (Owen) Coghlan of Pottstown, PA; Two Sons, David J. (Cynthia) Yeager of Pottstown, PA, Christopher J. (Abbey) Yeager of Boyertown, PA; One brother, Robert Stoudt of Collegeville, PA; Eight loving grandchildren; Seven loving great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her loving husband, Hannah was preceded in death by her siblings, Theodore, Theonella, Richard, and Jacqueline; and her longtime companion, Joseph Evasew. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the prayer service for Hannah at 11:00AM on Friday September 25, 2020 at the Saint Teresa of Calcutta Roman Catholic Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, Pennsylvania. Officiating will be Rev. Paul C. Brandt. Burial will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Pennsburg, Pennsylvania. Friends will be received from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.