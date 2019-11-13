|
Hannegret M. Hartman was born in Dortmund, Germany. Prior to moving to the United States in 1967 Hanna was employed as an executive secretary for the Domier Aircraft Co. and later as anAu Pair fast in France to develop her knowledge of the French language and then again in England to provide an opportunity to improve her English. Upon her arrival in the United States she found employment as a technical data translator for the Boeing Company in Morton, Pa translating German into English and vice versa. It was also during this time that she met and married Robert with whom she shared 47 years of marriage. After having moved to New England for a few years in support of her husband’s career as a Professional Fund Raiser Hanna and Robert moved to Birmingham, Alabama. It was here that she was introduced to the field of banking when she took a part-time job for two years with Bank of the Southeast as a secretary and customer service representative before Robert’s career necessitated a return to PA. Hanna’s long career with the National Bank of Boyertown and it’s successor National Penn Bank began in 1977 at the main branch in Boyertown in the commercial collateral and cenkal cash departments. Seven years later she became the Branch Operations Manager at the Mertztown branch and after two years there she became the branch manager at the Pottstown Sunnybrook Branch where she remained for the next 26 years. It was during this time that she also began pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature through Ursinus College’s evening division and she accomplished this goal in 1992. Hanna enjoyed the challenge of managing a busy and successful bank branch, but she was also a genuine people person who cared about both her customers and her employees and thought of them as more than recipients of the bank’s services, or in the employees case, as more thu promoters of the bank’s services. She made it her business to listen to their concerns and personal stories and tried to provide assistance whenever possible. Hanna also loved it when customers would bring their dogs through the drive-thru and she encouraged them to bring them into the branch itself where they could expect to be rewarded from a readily available supply of dog treats. Hama frequently mentioned how much she liked and very much cared about Pottstown and was heavily involved with organizations whose objective was to enhance the well- being of the community in some aspect. She was a board of directors’ member of the Tri-County Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Chester County Chamber of Commerce. She was also a board member of the Cornerstone Festival of the Arts, the Schuylkill River Greenway Authority and the Concerned Citizen’s of Pottstown Group. Hanna was on the advisory board of the PMMC’s volunteer community and the Pottstown March of Dimes Walk America effort. She was also a founding member of the Women’s Excell Networking Group of the YWCA and taught courses for SCORE. For several years she found it enjoyable to work weekends at the King of Prussia Mall for the now defunct Strawbridge & Clothiers as a sales representative in their women’s apparel department. Towards the end of her banking career she began working towards her realtor’s license and for a few years after her retirement from banking she was a practicing real estate agent. In her very limited amount of free time she enjoyed reading, listening to classical music, going to the Philadelphia Orcheska’s New Year’s Eve concert with Robert and traveling to Germany once every few years to visit her family and celebrate special events. In the 1980’s she and Robert discovered the Outer Banks, NC before it became the well known vacation destination it is today, and for many years she and Robert enjoyed staying in Corolla, N.C. where they eventually owned their own beach home for a decade. In later years she developed an interest in horse racing and always looked forward to watching the Triple Crown races and read many books about the history of the sport. She especially loved animals and had numerous dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. Hannegret was predeceased by her husband Robert in January of 2018 and by her two older brothers, Reiner and Dieter, in Germny. She is survived by a son, Derrick , a grandaughter, Gretchen and a daughter as well as nieces and nephews in Germany. As a way of remembering Hanna she likely would have prefered that you consider a donation to an animal shelter/rescue or possibly adopting a dog or cat yourself if you have the ability to do so. Hanna was interred with her husband’s remains in a private ceremony at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 14, 2019