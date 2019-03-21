|
Hans Frederick Appold, 77, of East Greenville, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Marie (Clemmer) Appold who passed in 2007. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Christoph and Anna (Schneider) Appold. He served as a chaplain’s assistant in Germany in the Army. He taught fifth grade in the Upper Perkiomen Middle School. Since 1960, he was an expert piano tuner and tuned pianos until recently. He had a passion for music and travel, and visited all seven continents. Fred is survived by his daughters, Cynthia, wife of James Roma of Barto and Karen, wife of Roger Krause of Macungie; his grandsons: Quinton and Wesley Roma; and his siblings: Margaret Schertel, Michael, Christopher, and Walter; and many nieces and nephews. All are invited to gather from 9:30 until the service at 11 AM on Friday, at New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Rd, East Greenville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the . Visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 22, 2019