Harold C. Wegman, D.D.S., 92, of St. Lawrence, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Joan L. (Bohner) Wegman, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Born in Limekiln, PA, he was the son of the late Walter M. and Carrie C. (Mertz) Wegman. He graduated from Oley High School in 1945, Muhlenberg College in 1949, and The University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 1953. He was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, where he served as the Chairman of the Endowment Fund and was a member of Masonic Chandler Lodge #227. He served on the Board of Directors at National Bank of Boyertown, then National Penn Bank, from 1980-2000, was involved with St. Lawrence Sewer Authority and was a member of the POS of A Lodge of St. Lawrence and the American Legion in Oley. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the US Navy. Harold was a dentist since 1953 until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by his daughter Sharon A., wife of Robert P. Brizek, St. Lawrence; son Dr. Gary S. Wegman, husband of Dr. Anne DuFour, Reading; daughter Janet L., wife of Kenneth A. Kratz, Montgomeryville; grandchildren: Ryan P., husband of Juliet; Jenna (Brizek), wife of Matthew Cowher; Chad R. Brizek, husband of Stephanie; Berenger D. Wegman, Margot E. Wegman, Cecile J. Wegman, Katherine J. Kratz, and Julia E. Kratz. Also surviving are great grandchildren: Violet Cowher, Olivia Cowher, Gabriel Cowher, Vivian Brizek, Claire Brizek; and sister Ruth, wife of Lawrence Houp, Exeter; brother Levi Wegman, Oley; and sister Mae Hoffman, Exeter. He is predeceased by brothers Myron, Robert, Sylvanus and Daniel. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. An additional viewing will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 10:00 - 10:30 am, followed by a service at 10:30 am in Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane, Reading. Interment will be at Schwarzwald Cemetery, Jacksonwald. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schwarzwald Endowment Fund at the address above. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019