Harold Krauss Hoffman
Harold Krauss Hoffman, age 88, of Boyertown, PA, went home to Heaven on September 20, 2020. After bravely fighting many years of declining health issues, Harold passed peacefully at the Reading Hospital with his beloved family at his side. His faith in Jesus Christ was a vital part of his life. A viewing will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Colebrookdale Chapel, 2108 Farmington Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. Please note, masks and social distancing will be required at the viewing and funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s memory to Colebrookdale Chapel. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

