Harold Leon Smith, of North Coventry Township, died peacefully on Thursday, October 1, at Chestnut Knoll Assisted Living in Boyertown, Pennsylvania with his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Lou, by his side. Born October 23, 1924, he was the son of the late George W. Smith and Alice (Bealer) Smith. Harold was a fun-loving, good-natured and caring man. His childhood pranks were legendary, and as an adult he delighted in teasing everyone he could. He gifted his family with daily laughter and love. A man who could build and fix anything, Harold enjoyed boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, rooting for the Phillies, traveling, and music. He was a self-taught guitar, piano, and fiddle player, and was on live radio with his country band in the early 1940’s and later formed a pop band with Mary Lou. Country music was his genre, and songwriting was his passion. Harold was proud of the four published songs he had written, his biggest hit being “Foolish Pride” on Capital Records. Harold, Dad, Pop-Pop, was a kind, loving, happy, quietly faith-filled man who loved his family deeply. We will miss him with all our hearts. Surviving are his wife, Mary Louise (Roth) Smith; daughters Brenda (Randy) Berriker and Lori (Tom) Klein; grandchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Dyott, Rachel Berriker, Lisa (Jason) Roberts, Shelly (Joe) Bruckart, Eric (Kelyn) Klein, and Trevor Smith; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jeanne Morrow. He was predeceased by his son, Darrin Smith, and sister Betty Beam. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Shenkel United Church of Christ, 1580 Shenkel Road, Pottstown, PA 19465. Due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.



