Harold M. Schweitzer, 82, of Pottstown, husband of Loretta (Wampler) Schweitzer, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Parkhouse Nursing Home. Born in Kulptown, he was the son of the late Mervin and Catherine (Keinard) Schweitzer. Harold was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to golf. He was a former President and long time volunteer of Coventry Little League. He earned his Associates degree in engineering from Penn State. He worked for 39 years at Doehler-Jarvis. Surviving with his wife of almost 64 years are sons Harold Schweitzer Jr., husband of Lauralee, Robert Schweitzer, husband of Annette, and Dale Schweitzer, husband of Heidi; grandchildren Matthew Schweitzer, husband of Rebecca, Lauren Bronstein, wife of Mark, Elizabeth Hoffecker, wife of Jason, Jonathan Schweitzer, husband of Amanda, Melissa Raymond, wife of Jonathan, Samantha Martin, wife of Brandon, and Adam Schweitzer, husband of Ashley; and great grandchildren Owen, Paetyn, Griffin, Mackenzie, Christopher, Callan, Hadley, Zachary, Lillian, Aurora, Millie, Piper, Graham, Evelyn, and Arthur. A private graveside service at Mt. Zion Cemetery will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harold's name to the Coventry Food Pantry, 845 S. Hanover Street, Pottstown PA, 19465