1/1
Harold Overholtzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Horace Overholtzer, 95, formerly of Pottstown, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Sanatoga Court where he was a guest since September 3, 2019. He previously resided at the VA Medical Center, Coatesville. Born in Gilbertsville, he was a son of the late George Washington and Lydia A. (Heydt) Overholtzer. He was an Army Air Corps veteran of WW II and worked as a chemist. He was of the Lutheran faith He is survived by his son – Harold Lincoln Overholtzer of Lansdowne and his brother – George Overholtzer husband of Betty of Honey Brook. Graveside services with full military honors rendered by the US Army and the Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Hill Church Union Cemetery, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Pastor Kim Truebenbach will officiate. Please honor Harold by contributing to the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila, PA 19106 or One by One, Inc., P.O. Box 272, Temple, PA 19506. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Overholtzer family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved