Harold Horace Overholtzer, 95, formerly of Pottstown, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Sanatoga Court where he was a guest since September 3, 2019. He previously resided at the VA Medical Center, Coatesville. Born in Gilbertsville, he was a son of the late George Washington and Lydia A. (Heydt) Overholtzer. He was an Army Air Corps veteran of WW II and worked as a chemist. He was of the Lutheran faith He is survived by his son – Harold Lincoln Overholtzer of Lansdowne and his brother – George Overholtzer husband of Betty of Honey Brook. Graveside services with full military honors rendered by the US Army and the Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Hill Church Union Cemetery, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Pastor Kim Truebenbach will officiate. Please honor Harold by contributing to the Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila, PA 19106 or One by One, Inc., P.O. Box 272, Temple, PA 19506. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Overholtzer family. www.kleefuneralhome.com