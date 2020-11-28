Harold Paul Scheib, 90 years 9 months, of Hummelstown, PA entered into eternal rest surround by his wife and family, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. He was born February 25, 1930 in Llewellyn PA to the late Clarence Oscar and Ruth (Kessler) Scheib. Harold was blessed to spend the last 23 years with his loving wife Lorraine B. (Bonalle) Scheib. In addition to his wife he is survived 3 children, Thomas Scheib, Lori Scheib, and Randall Scheib and wife Julie; 3 grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, and Patrick Scheib; a step-son, Michael Byrne his wife Barbara and their children; and a faithful k-9 companion, Lukie. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Helen Scheib; and a sister, Mae Bell. Harold worked for the Federal Government, working many years at Olmstead Air Force Base before retiring from Navy Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg, PA. He was a long time and active member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, serving as a former board member, and many other capacities within the church. Family and faith were the pillars of Harold’s life. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg, PA. Services have been entrusted to Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA 17057. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 190 Fulling Mill Rd., Middletown, PA 17057.