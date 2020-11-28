1/1
Harold Scheib
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Paul Scheib, 90 years 9 months, of Hummelstown, PA entered into eternal rest surround by his wife and family, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. He was born February 25, 1930 in Llewellyn PA to the late Clarence Oscar and Ruth (Kessler) Scheib. Harold was blessed to spend the last 23 years with his loving wife Lorraine B. (Bonalle) Scheib. In addition to his wife he is survived 3 children, Thomas Scheib, Lori Scheib, and Randall Scheib and wife Julie; 3 grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, and Patrick Scheib; a step-son, Michael Byrne his wife Barbara and their children; and a faithful k-9 companion, Lukie. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Helen Scheib; and a sister, Mae Bell. Harold worked for the Federal Government, working many years at Olmstead Air Force Base before retiring from Navy Ships Parts Control Center in Mechanicsburg, PA. He was a long time and active member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, serving as a former board member, and many other capacities within the church. Family and faith were the pillars of Harold’s life. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg, PA. Services have been entrusted to Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA 17057. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 190 Fulling Mill Rd., Middletown, PA 17057.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matinchek & Daughter Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
260 E. Main St
Middletown, PA 17057
(717) 944-7015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved