|
|
Harriet E. Baker Harriet E. (Whitby) Baker, 98, formerly of N. Hanover St., Pottstown, widow of Clarence F. “Hammy” Baker, died Sunday April 19, 2020 at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Royersford. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Lewis J. and Mary L. (Leberman) Whitby. Mrs. Baker was employed by Computer Peripheral Industries of Valley Forge as an assembler. Her favorite activities were camping, traveling and dancing. Surviving is one son, Terry L. Baker, Pottstown; one daughter Sharon K. Ellis, Pottstown; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one son, Ronald F. Baker and one daughter, Deborah Lynn Baker; four brothers and five sisters. Due to the current COVID 19 crisis, private services will be held. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Contributions may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020