Harry D. Bearde, 81, passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 in the Pottstown Hospital - Tower Health just four short months after losing his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Pierce) Bearde. He was born August 29, 1938 in Spring City to the late George and the late Dorothy (Kimes) Bearde. Harry married Barbara and raised four children. He enjoyed working 31 years at Diamond Glass and after they closed, he retired from the Montgomery County Geriatric Center. Harry enjoyed sunny days of travel with his wife to Florida. They enjoyed dancing and family time. It would not be uncommon for Harry to cheer on a good Phillies game and was an avid reader. Harry is survived by Daughter: Barbie Knabb wife of Ralph; three sons: Harry D. Bearde Jr. (Bud) husband of Barb, Keith Bearde, and James M. Bearde, Five grandchildren: Stacy, Josh, Samantha, Rachel and Kevin and seven great grandchildren: Brody, Dylan, Lilian, Carson, Gavin, Ethan and Joslyn. One sibling: Jon Bearde. Harry is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, three sisters: Gurrie Hilborn, Suzanne Frey, Sara Jane Emswiler, and two brothers: Rodger and Keith Bearde. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday December 16, 2019 in Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge Street, Spring City, with Rev. Erick Kern officiating. Visitation at the Funeral Home will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Monday, December 16 prior to the service at Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home. Burial will be immediately following in the Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019