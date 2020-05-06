Harry Michael Cunningham, age 71, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC formerly of Phoenixville, PA passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday the fourth of May 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Michael was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on Tuesday the second of November 1948 and was a son of the late Edward Thomas Cunningham, Sr. and Helen Marie Taylor Cunningham. He was a Quality Engineer for many years at Lockheed Martin. In the past Michael was a youth group leader at Centennial Lutheran Church, Kimberton, PA, taking many teens to Creation Festival over the years. He was a truly devoted family man and loved his family deeply. Michael will be remembered as a generous man and was giving of his time and talents. His hobbies included a passion for golf, playing his guitar and restoring his antique cars. Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Donna Kinzel Cunningham; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn Cunningham Kandrick and husband Kevin of Winchester, VA, Christi Cunningham Osborne and husband Dan of Mifflinburg, PA; two brothers, Edward Cunningham, Jr. and wife Diane of Collegeville, PA, Patrick Cunningham and wife Susie of Kemah, TX; a sister, Helen Marie Guzzo of King of Prussia, PA; grandchildren, Weston Kandrick and wife Lindsay, Evan Kandrick, Gavin Kandrick, Nick Osborne, Evelyn Osborne and Natalie Osborne. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that donations be made in Michael’s name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441
Published in The Mercury from May 6 to May 7, 2020.