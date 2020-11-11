Harry Myers Seitz, age 96, husband of Dorothy K. (Neil) Seitz, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in the Freedom Village at Brandywine. Born on June 29, 1924 in Schwenksville, PA, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Lizzie (Myers) Seitz. Mr. Seitz was a graduate of Norristown High School, and would go on to attend the Spring Garden Institute for Machine Design. He proudly served in the United States Army Medical Service Corps. He worked for the Phoenix Iron Works for many years, before a 15 year career as a design draftsman for Air Products in Allentown before his retirement. Mr. Seitz was an avid golfer for most of his life, and was a regular at the Kimberton Golf Club. He was a member of the Norristown Lodge No. 620 F&AM, and enjoyed bowling. In addition to his wife, Mr. Seitz is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Paul M. Seitz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at the Green Tree Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 1078 Egypt Road, Oaks, PA on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Officiating will be Rev. J. Rodney O’Donnell. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.