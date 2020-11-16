Harry S. Emery, age 74, longtime friend and companion of the late Helen M. Dean, of Chester Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Paoli Hospital. Born on August 8, 1946 in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Thomas and Lillian (Ewing) Emery. Mr. Emrey was a life-long resident of Birchrunville, and graduate from Owen J. Roberts High School. He was born into a farming family, and worked his entire life as a dairy farmer. He was a lifetime member of the Future Farmers of America and the Holstein Association USA. Mr. Emrey is survived by one nephew, Thomas (Stacy Stoner) Emery of Chester Springs, PA and one niece, Barbara Weiss of Elverson, PA; one sister-in-law, Lois R. Emery; great-nieces and newphews, Brooke Emery, Michael Weiss, Jessica Fritz, and Heather Fritz; and his best buddy and great-great nephew, Oakley Emery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., 610 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be held in the Vincent Baptist Church Cemetery, Chester Springs, PA. Friends will be received from 9:00 am - 11:00 am Thursday at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome, but donations may also be made to the National FFA Foundation, 6060 FFA Dr., P.O. Box 68960, Indianapolis, IN 46268. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com
