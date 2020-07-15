Hazel L. (Stoudt) Hess, 87, wife of the late Norman E. Hess, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late John T. Stoudt and Florence (Platt) Stoudt. Surviving are her children Russell Minninger, husband of Beverly, Sandra Mertz, wife of Randy, David Minninger, Daniel Minninger, Michael Hess, husband of Kathleen, Donna Martin, wife of David, and Dolly Greene, wife of Ronnie, 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525) with Pastor Gil Vining officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Visitation will also be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
in Hazel’s name. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com