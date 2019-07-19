|
Heinrich A. Trueb, 77, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday July 17, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice surrounded by his adoring family. He was born August 26, 1941 in Switzerland to the late Heinrich and the late Lydia (Roth) Trueb. Raised and educated in Rümlang, Switzerland, Heinrich came to the United States in 1965 as a trainee for the Mennonite church. He met the love of his life, Freda Bechtel, they were married on September 9, 1967. In 1970, they built their home in East Vincent and raised their family there and it is still the family homestead. Heinrich was a Machinist by trade and worked for over 40 years in various capacities working in manufacturing for Progressive Machine Shop, Northeast Precision and Video Ray. He was a member of the Vincent Mennonite Church where he was an Usher and Sunday School teacher. In later years he and Freda attended High Point Baptist Chapel in Geigertown. He and Freda enjoyed traveling and he said that he traveled across the Atlantic Ocean more than 50 times. Heinrich collected stamps, loved the Philadelphia sports teams and most importantly enjoyed spending time with his family. Heinrich leaves behind, Connie Breidigan (Daryl) of Douglassville, Julie Jeffers (Michael) of Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Four Grandchildren: Nicholas & Jessica Breidigan, Katelynn Case (Harrison) and Shannon Kolb. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday July 23, 2019 in Vincent Mennonite Church, 39 Seven Stars Road, Spring City with Rev. David Mansfield officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23 prior to the service at Vincent Mennonite Church. Burial will be immediately following in the Vincent Mennonite Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on July 20, 2019