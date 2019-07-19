The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
135 Bridge Street
Spring City, PA 19475
(610) 948-7672
Resources
More Obituaries for Heinrich Trueb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heinrich Trueb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heinrich Trueb Obituary
Heinrich A. Trueb, 77, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday July 17, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice surrounded by his adoring family. He was born August 26, 1941 in Switzerland to the late Heinrich and the late Lydia (Roth) Trueb. Raised and educated in Rümlang, Switzerland, Heinrich came to the United States in 1965 as a trainee for the Mennonite church. He met the love of his life, Freda Bechtel, they were married on September 9, 1967. In 1970, they built their home in East Vincent and raised their family there and it is still the family homestead. Heinrich was a Machinist by trade and worked for over 40 years in various capacities working in manufacturing for Progressive Machine Shop, Northeast Precision and Video Ray. He was a member of the Vincent Mennonite Church where he was an Usher and Sunday School teacher. In later years he and Freda attended High Point Baptist Chapel in Geigertown. He and Freda enjoyed traveling and he said that he traveled across the Atlantic Ocean more than 50 times. Heinrich collected stamps, loved the Philadelphia sports teams and most importantly enjoyed spending time with his family. Heinrich leaves behind, Connie Breidigan (Daryl) of Douglassville, Julie Jeffers (Michael) of Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Four Grandchildren: Nicholas & Jessica Breidigan, Katelynn Case (Harrison) and Shannon Kolb. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday July 23, 2019 in Vincent Mennonite Church, 39 Seven Stars Road, Spring City with Rev. David Mansfield officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23 prior to the service at Vincent Mennonite Church. Burial will be immediately following in the Vincent Mennonite Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home
Download Now