Helen “Phoebe” Anthony (January 9, 1937 - October 17, 2019) Age 82, died Thursday evening with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 9, 1937 in Hamburg, Pennsylvania to Helen Potteiger Achenbach. Phoebe graduated from Hamburg Area High School in 1954 and then went on to obtain her Nursing Degree from Thomas Jefferson University in 1957. On June 14,1958 she married William B. Anthony, III in Hamburg, PA together they raised three children and many dogs. Prior to moving to Saline, she and Bill lived in Diamondhead, MS, Peachtree City, GA, Milan, MI, Morgantown, WV and Strausstown, PA. Phoebe spent the majority of her working years in the newborn units of many hospitals. She also worked for a number of years as the plant nurse for the Fruehauf Corporation in Milan, Mi. Phoebe was an avid golfer and a sun seeker. She and her family enjoyed sailing on Lake Erie and traveling the country in their RV. She is survived by her daughter Sue (Don) Tomford of Saline, MI, son Scott Anthony of Ventura, CA, son-in-law Jeff Wobser of Findlay, OH, sister-in-law Dawn Stoudt of Scotland, PA, four grandchildren, Ashley (James) Golden of Saline, MI, Kimberly (Ryan) Sanders of Saline, MI, Kristy (Matt) Gorman of Dexter, MI, and Kari (Ryan) Allison of Plymouth, MI, seven great grandchildren, Jillian Golden, Madeline and Evelyn Sanders, Kate and Ella Gorman, Jack and Benjamin Allison, loving nieces and nephews and her faithful dog Sophie. Besides her loving husband Bill, Phoebe was preceded in death by her daughter Jane Wobser, her mother Helen Achenbach, sister Jane Mengel, and brother George “Doc” Achenbach. Cremation has taken place and she will be placed in the memorial garden at the Diamondhead Community Church, Diamondhead, MS. Those desiring to make contributions may make them to Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 or The Gilbert Residence, Memory Care Unit, 203 S Huron St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 31, 2019