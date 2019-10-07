|
Helen J. Christman, 89, widow of the late Wilson Christman, passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born January 28, 1930 in Phoenixville to the late Frank Favinger and the late Ruth Strickland. A life time resident of the Spring Ford Community, Helen and Wilson opened and established Christman Jewelers on Main Street of Royersford July of 1962. Helen adored her family, was a good friend to many and a proud member of the Spring Ford Community.
Helen is survived by her children, Joyce (Tom) Wallace of Hilton Head, SC, Wil (Kim) Christman of Limerick, Wayne Christman (Cyndi Long) of Royersford, and Michelle (Keim) Christman and 10 grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jan Christman Jackowski and her husband of 67 years, Wilson (Chris) Christman, along with four brothers and four sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday October 21, 2019 in the Royersford United Methodist Church, 380 Church St., Royersford with Rev. James McIntire officiating.
Friends and the community may visit with the family at the Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Spring City, PA from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 and 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Monday, October 21 prior to the service at Royersford United Methodist Church 380 Church Street, Royersford, PA 19468.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royersford United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 6, 2019