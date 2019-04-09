|
|
Helen M. (Benyo) Ferko, 92, wife of the late Thomas G. Ferko, Sr., of Phoenixville, PA died on Monday, April 8, 2019. Born on September 12, 1926 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Vasko) Benyo. She was a long time member of Holy Ghost Orthodox Church in Phoenixville. She is survived by: Son, Thomas J. husband of Kathie Ferko; Daughter, Beverly J. wife of Stan Michinock; 4 Grandchildren: Brittany, Shawn, Justin, and Ryan, 3 Great-grandchildren: Dominic, Jude, and Jackson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Nesspor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service in Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 55 Star Street, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 am with Very Rev. Peter Paproski officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Mont Clare, PA. A viewing will be held in church Friday from 8:45 to 9:45 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 66, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Arrangements by Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 10, 2019