Helen (Fedyk) Knipe, 94, of Lower Pottsgrove, PA, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Sanatoga Center in Pottstown, PA. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Knipe. Born in Birchrunville, PA, October 17, 1924, Helen was the daughter of the late Andrew and Bessie (Chadaj) Fedyk. She is survived by her son, Jeff Knipe, husband of Carolyn, Olney, MD; two granddaughters, Laura and Julia Knipe; and her sisters, Anne Scott, Rose Wilkinson, and Sophie Pechin, all of Pottstown, PA. She is predeceased by her brother, Michael Fedyk; and her sister, Mary McCabe. A viewing will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the gathering center at Saint Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen’s memory to Saint Aloysius Church. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 22, 2019
