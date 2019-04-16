The Mercury Obituaries
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Helen Lasheski-Benner, 88, widow of Joseph H. Lasheski Sr. and Leroy Benner, passed away Sunday, April 14th at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Kingston, NY. She was a daughter of the late Albert and Augusta Cline. Helen was employed as a Secretary and Bookkeeper. Surviving are sons; John C. Lasheski wife Rhonda, James M. Lasheski, Jerry A. Lasheski wife Tina and Jeffrey L. Lasheski. A daughter Johanna M. Matroni. Six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Predeceased by Joesph H. Lasheski Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday April 18th at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 High St. Pottstown. Friends may call from 12:30 PM to 1PM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be private in St. Aloysius New Cemetery.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 17, 2019
