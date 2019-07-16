|
|
Helen (Spieth) Manney, age 92, loving wife of the late John W. Manney, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Baptist Medical Center South, Jacksonville FL. Born on December 26, 1926 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the William and Adelaide Spieth. Helen was a dedicated member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Phoenixville, where she was involved in many church organizations including WELCA and Sunday School, retiring after 62 years of teaching. Helen loved gardening and was a member of the Bevans Orchard Garden Club. Helen worked in membership and customer service at the Phoenixville YMCA. She also spent many hours volunteering teaching preschool swimming and organizing coed volleyball; she would later go on to play and manage a rec center women’s volleyball team. After her retirement Helen often worked at the front desk of the Y greeting members. But most of all Helen enjoyed cheering on her children and later her grandchildren in their sports and extra curricular activities, and loved spending time with her great grandchildren. Helen was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, greatgrandmother, and dear friend to all and will be missed by many. Helen is survived by her three loving daughters, Barbara J. (Robert J.) Rambo of Spring City, PA, Linda M. (Charles R.) Lynch of Jacksonville, FL, Patti L. (Benjamin) Bianco of King Of Prussia, PA; Three Sisters, June Henzie of Spring City, Joan Carl of Spring City, and Ruth Custer of Oaks; and six grandchildren, and seven greatgrandchildren. In addition to her loving husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by her three brothers, William Spieth, George Spieth, and Howard Fremmerlid. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Ceremony at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 355 St. John’s Circle, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Krommes. Burial will be held in the Morris Cemetery. Friends will be received from 9:30 am 10:45 am Thursday at the church. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. As an expression of sympathy, contributions may be sent to the St John’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on July 17, 2019