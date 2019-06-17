|
|
Helen Rae (Fritz) Atwell, 88, formerly of Zieglerville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Berkshire Center in Reading. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Atwell to whom she was married for over 64 years, and who passed away in 2016. Born February 21, 1931, in Delphi, PA, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Brendlinger) Fritz. Mrs. Atwell was a long-time member of the Limerick Chapel and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Steven Atwell and his wife, Charlene, of Pottstown, Scott Atwell and his wife, Susan, of Douglassville, Jana Atwell of Canadensis, Joy Bono and her husband, Anthony, of Mt. Airy, NC, and Shawn Atwell of Boyertown; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Allen Fritz, and Margaret McMurry. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Limerick Garden of Memories Chapel, 44 Swamp Pike, Limerick, where the family will receive friends for the viewing from 10-10:45 AM. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. For those desiring, contributions may be made in her memory to the Limerick Chapel, 378 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, PA 19468. Arrangements made by the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on June 18, 2019