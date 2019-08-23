The Mercury Obituaries
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
517 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3012
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Helen (Misko) Rennard, age 75, of Royersford, PA, formerly of Phoenixville, PA, died peacefully at home following a brief illness. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Peter (Petro) and Barbara (Paraska) Misko (nee Lukenchuk), born in Ukraine. She graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1962. She worked as an administrative assistant until retiring. She is preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Rennard and is survived by her daughter Jacquelyn (Rennard) Merrell, son-in-law Andrew Merrell, and grandson Alexander Merrell, of Havertown, PA; her son Jason Rennard; and her loving friends and neighbors. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, and taking care of her cats. She also was a lifelong fan of Elvis and enjoyed visiting Atlantic City. A Memorial Service will be held at Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home and Cremation Services 517 S. Main Street at Fourth Avenue, Phoenixville, PA, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. with Rev. Mary Jane Kirby officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA (https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial).
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
