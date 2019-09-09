|
|
Helen B. Stimmel, 90, widow of LaVerne H. Stimmel of Boyertown, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in New Berlinville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Y. and Eliza Ann (Bittenbender) Merkel. Mrs. Stimmel was a 1946 graduate of Boyertown High School and a 1948 graduate of Pottstown Business School. She worked for 16 years as Bookeeper and Purchasing Agent for Unicast of Boyertown. Mrs. Stimmel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Bechtelsville, where she sang in the choir, member of worship and music committee and prayer circle. A former council member and Sunday School teacher. A Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. She was a lifetime member and former president of the Friends of the Lutheran Home at Topton, as well as President of the Past Officers. She was treasurer of the Montco-Berks Golden Age Club. She is survived by a daughter, Susan K. Stimmel of Columbus, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister, Anna M. Fryer of Pottstown. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA. Relatives and friends will be received from 9:30AM – 11:00AM prior to the service. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Memorial Fund, 1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 10, 2019