Helen V. (Speacht) Malmberg, 88, of Barto, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of Karlson A. Malmberg, sharing 68 years of marriage together. Born in Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Harling and A. Grace (Seitz) Speacht. She was a graduate of Ambler High School and attended business school in Philadelphia. She then became the secretary to the Upper Dublin Principal for many years before becoming a homemaker and devoting all of her time to her family. She and her husband, attended Upper Dublin Lutheran Church before relocating to Barto, PA and was a member of the Penguin Boat Club Auxiliary. Helen also ran a hat business and enjoyed hosting hat parties at churches and other locations. She graciously donated all of her hats to nursing homes when she ended her business. In her later years, Helen spent her time with ceramics, she even gave lessons to many people who wanted to learn. She made beautiful pieces that are displayed throughout her home. Surviving along with her husband, are her three children, Eric Malmberg and wife, Sue of Loganville, GA, Blenda Eckert and husband, Tom of Clarksville, MD and Arn Malmberg of Barto, PA; three grandchildren, Tyler Malmberg and wife, Rachel, Marta Higbie and husband, Matt, and Lucas Malmberg and wife, Morgan; and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Wyatt and Elliana Malmberg. Due to the unprecedented circumstances presented by the COVID-19, services for Helen will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA. Offer condolences to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 3 to May 4, 2020.