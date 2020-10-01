Henry D. Hunsberger Sr., 85, of Upper Pottsgrove Twp., passed away on September 30, 2020. A viewing will take place on October 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A graveside service will take place following the viewing at 11:30 a.m. at New Hanover Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry’s memory to Patriotic Order Sons of America, 240 S. Centre Ave., Leesport, PA 19533. For a complete obituary please visit: www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
.