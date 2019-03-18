The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Frey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry Frey Obituary
Henry L. Frey, 90, of Gilbertsville, passed away Friday March 15, 2019 at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehab Center, Royersford. Born in Gilbertsville, he was the son of the late Claude and Annie (Bender) Frey. Henry enjoyed having breakfast with friends and smoking cigars. He volunteered at Parkhouse prior to becoming a resident there. Surviving are two grandchildren Colleen Kennedy wife of Kyle, and Rodney Eisenhard; six great grandchildren; one great great grandson; one step-son Tom Hall; three step-daughters Jane Dierolf, Doris Bates, and Mary Neiman; sixteen step-grandchildren; and twenty-three step-great grandchildren. Henry was predeceased by his son David Frey, daughter Anna Eisenhard, grandsons Mark and Brian Eisenhard, step-son Earl Hall, and step-daughters Pearl Kirlin and Carol Eidle. A funeral service will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Boyertown. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now