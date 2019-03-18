|
Henry L. Frey, 90, of Gilbertsville, passed away Friday March 15, 2019 at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehab Center, Royersford. Born in Gilbertsville, he was the son of the late Claude and Annie (Bender) Frey. Henry enjoyed having breakfast with friends and smoking cigars. He volunteered at Parkhouse prior to becoming a resident there. Surviving are two grandchildren Colleen Kennedy wife of Kyle, and Rodney Eisenhard; six great grandchildren; one great great grandson; one step-son Tom Hall; three step-daughters Jane Dierolf, Doris Bates, and Mary Neiman; sixteen step-grandchildren; and twenty-three step-great grandchildren. Henry was predeceased by his son David Frey, daughter Anna Eisenhard, grandsons Mark and Brian Eisenhard, step-son Earl Hall, and step-daughters Pearl Kirlin and Carol Eidle. A funeral service will be held Friday March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Boyertown. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019