Rev. Herbert H. Michel, D.D., Pastor Emeritus, Augustus Lutheran Church, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest.
Pastor Michel was born on October 19, 1948, in Munich, Germany, to the late Jakob and Anna (Gabel) Michel. He and his family emigrated to Burholme, Philadelphia in 1951.
Pastor Michel graduated from Murrell Dobbins High School, Philadelphia, Asbury University, and Asbury Theological Seminary, Wilmore, KY.
Pastor Michel was pastor of Augustus Lutheran Church from 1984 until he retired in 2008. He previously was pastor of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, Olney, and St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fox Chase. During his retirement, he moved to Breinigsville and served as interim pastor of Ziegels Lutheran Church, Jordon Lutheran Church, and Zion Union Church, Maxatawny, all in the Lehigh Valley.
Pastor Michel was a past pres. of the Trappe Historical Soc. and former auditor for Trappe Borough.
Pastor Michel is survived by his sister, Anna Marie, wife of the late Hans Steinhofer, Philadelphia, 3 nieces and 1 nephew, 9 great nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard, husband of Ursula (Baumann) Michel, Harleysville.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, February 7th, at Ziegels Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ziegels Union Church-Organ Fund, 9990 Ziegels Church Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8th, at Augustus Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 AM, Saturday, at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augustus Lutheran Church, 717 W. Main St., Trappe, PA 19426.
Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 3, 2020