Horace E. “Bud” Latshaw Jr., 82, of Chester Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 12, 1936 in Phoenixville, he was the son of the late Horace Edgar Latshaw Sr. & Helen Page Latshaw, and the loving husband of Elizabeth (Rigg) Latshaw for 60 years. Bud was a 1954 Graduate of Downingtown High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in Panama. After his discharge he opened his own barbershop in Phoenixville better known as Bud’s Barbershop, which would become a staple in the Phoenixville community for over 50 years. In his spare time Bud enjoyed spending time at many local Phoenixville organizations and firehouses as a social member, there were very few places that he did not frequent in the Phoenixville area. Bud was also a dedicated Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, and there were very few games that he missed; but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a dear friend to all and he will be missed by many. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Susan L. Cohen, wife of the late Neal Cohen, and Kelly Fox, wife of the late Kevin Fox; four loving grandchildren, Ryan Cohen, Gregory Cohen, Dylan Fox, and Taralee Fox. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three children, Cheryl Rich, Andrew Keith Latshaw, and Thomas William Latshaw; and his two siblings, Charles Latshaw, and Mazie Seiple. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Sunday September 15, 2019 from 1:00PM -2:00PM at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, 610 S. Main St. Phoenixville PA 19460. A funeral service will follow the viewing at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Latshaw to for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Bo 4777, New York NY 10163-4777; michaeljfox.org Condolences may be made by visiting www.KlotzbachFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 11, 2019