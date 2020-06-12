Howard Chester Smoyer Jr., Retired Pottstown Police Sergeant, 71, of Lower Pottsgrove, peacefully passed away on June 9, 2020, at Phoenixville Hospital. He was the loving husband of Sandra L. (Heil) Smoyer, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, on July 24, 1948, Howard was the son of the late Howard C. Smoyer Sr., and Mae (Allenbach) Smoyer. Howard graduated from Pottstown High School in 1966 and then attended Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, where he met Sandy. After school, Howard followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the Pottstown Police Department and serving his community for over 30 years. He retired as a Sergeant in 2002. After his retirement, he continued to work as field representative enabling others to receive and afford health care. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, taking trips to Atlantic City and traveling with his wife. He remained an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Montgomery County Lodge 014, as well as a retired member of the Pottstown Police Association. Words can’t express how many lives Howard touched throughout his life. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, police officer, and friend who will be missed by many. One of the things Howard was known for was his kindness towards all people. To honor his spirit, please consider performing a random act of kindness in his memory. In addition to his wife, he is lovingly remembered by his children, Howard Smoyer III, husband of Carolyn, Collegeville; Christy L. Wiley, wife of Steven, Pottstown; and Todd R. Smoyer, husband of Rebekka, Pottstown; his grandchildren, Aaron, Owen, Lena, Noah, Amelia, Howard, Todd, and Janai; his brother, James, husband of Pauline; and his niece, Marie. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Helen. Once restrictions are lifted, a public Life Celebration service will be planned. Please check back on Howard’s memorial page for further details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howard’s memory to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 60 N Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.