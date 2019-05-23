|
Howard G. “Pete” Crawford, 92, husband of the late Marjorie A. (Race) Ashworth Crawford, Charlestown Twp., died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Spring Mill Sr. Living, E. Pikeland Twp. He was a former resident of Upper Salford Twp. Mr. Crawford was born on October 13, 1926, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to the late Charles and Pearl (Fanning) Crawford. He served with the Canadian armed forces during World War Two. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1960. From Childhood his lifelong passion was skiing, which he was able to continue until age 84. He served three decades on the Spring Mountain Ski Area Ski Patrol. Before retiring, Mr. Crawford was a vice-president of finance for Burlington Industries, Upper Merion Twp. Mr. Crawford was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church, Phoenixville, and Warren Lodge #310, Free & Accepted Masons, Collegeville. He also was a member of the former Schwenksville Lions Club. Mr. Crawford is survived by a son and step-son, their wives, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 1, in Wentz’s United Church Of Christ Cemetery, 3246 Skippack Pike, Worcester Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to 1st Presbyterian Church, 145 S. Main St., Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on May 24, 2019