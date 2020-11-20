Howard G. Schmoyer, 98, of Audubon; formerly of Pottstown, passed away on Wednesday at The Meadows at Shannondell, Audubon. Born in Allentown, PA, he was a son of the late Charles E. Schmoyer and the late Lizzie (Gehris) Schmoyer. He was a 1940 graduate of Emmaus High School. Howard was a foreman at Bell Telephone for over thirty five years until his retirement. He served in the Army during World War II. Howard was a long time member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Pottstown where he was a Sunday school teacher and served on the consistory. He is survived by a son, John Schmoyer, Lebanon; a daughter, Barbara wife of Lee Berger, Phoenixville; a sister, Erma Frye, Macungie; and a grandson, Daniel Berger. He was predeceased by six brothers, Paul, Arthur, Henry, Charles, Richard, Wilson Schmoyer, and a sister, Anna Geist. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be private in Limerick Garden of Memories. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
