Howard P. Missimer, 92, husband of Betty A. (Raebiger) Missimer, Upper Providence Twp., died Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Paoli Hospital, Willistown Twp.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Burial will be in Augustus Lutheran Cemetery, Trappe, Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter at Berks Career and Technology Center, 3307 Friedensburg Road, Oley, PA 19547.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 20, 2019