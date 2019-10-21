The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Missimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Missimer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Missimer Obituary
Howard P. Missimer, 92, husband of Betty A. (Raebiger) Missimer, Upper Providence Twp., died Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Paoli Hospital, Willistown Twp.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Burial will be in Augustus Lutheran Cemetery, Trappe, Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter at Berks Career and Technology Center, 3307 Friedensburg Road, Oley, PA 19547.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now