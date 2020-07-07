Howard R. Williamson, 90, widower of Marie (O'Reilly) Williamson of North Coventry Township passed away peacefully on Monday July 6, 2020. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Howard R. and Ida M. (Desrosiers) Williamson. Howard had received a BA degree in economics from Boston College. He had worked as a Credit Manager for various companies for over 30 years until his retirement in 1998. He enlisted in 1951 in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by two sons, Keith E. Williamson husband of Amy of Limerick, and John H. Williamson husband of Beth od Douglassville, PA. He is also survived by three grandchildren Sean, Kelly and Brian Williamson and a step-grandson Michael Barbera. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More R.C.C., 2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 A.M. at the church. Private interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com