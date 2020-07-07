1/
Howard R. Williamson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard R. Williamson, 90, widower of Marie (O'Reilly) Williamson of North Coventry Township passed away peacefully on Monday July 6, 2020. Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Howard R. and Ida M. (Desrosiers) Williamson. Howard had received a BA degree in economics from Boston College. He had worked as a Credit Manager for various companies for over 30 years until his retirement in 1998. He enlisted in 1951 in the US Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by two sons, Keith E. Williamson husband of Amy of Limerick, and John H. Williamson husband of Beth od Douglassville, PA. He is also survived by three grandchildren Sean, Kelly and Brian Williamson and a step-grandson Michael Barbera. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More R.C.C., 2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11 A.M. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 A.M. at the church. Private interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved