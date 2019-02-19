The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leslie-Miller Funeral Home
810 Bedford St
Claysburg, PA 16625
(814) 239-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Raymond Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Raymond Williams Obituary
Howard Raymond Williams, 80, a resident of Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, formerly of Claysburg, passed away Monday February 18, 2019 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. He was born January 8, 1939 in New York City, son of the late Cecil Raymond and Mariam (McDonald) Williams. He married Shirley Ann Noel on May 30, 1981 in Ebensburg. Surviving are his wife, 6 children Donald Lee Williams of Pottstown, Mark Howard Williams (Donna) of Claysburg, Nancy Lou Stone (Russell) of Altoona, Jacqueline Louise Dively (George) of Claysburg, Charles Regis Williams of Pottstown and Rebecca Ann Williams of Greenwood, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and his two best friends Gary Showalter and Joey Brunner. He was preceded in death by a son David Alan Williams Howard was a 1958 graduate of Roaring Spring High School. He retired in 1992 as a heavy equipment mechanic at Alan Myers Contractors, Worcester and enjoyed model airplanes and ships, reading and going to Peggy’s Diner. Friends will be received 1-3 and 5-7 P.M. on Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Leslie-Miller Funeral Home, Claysburg. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday February 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Stewart McClelland officiating. Interment at Claysburg Union Cemetery. www.lesliemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.