|
|
Howard Raymond Williams, 80, a resident of Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, formerly of Claysburg, passed away Monday February 18, 2019 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. He was born January 8, 1939 in New York City, son of the late Cecil Raymond and Mariam (McDonald) Williams. He married Shirley Ann Noel on May 30, 1981 in Ebensburg. Surviving are his wife, 6 children Donald Lee Williams of Pottstown, Mark Howard Williams (Donna) of Claysburg, Nancy Lou Stone (Russell) of Altoona, Jacqueline Louise Dively (George) of Claysburg, Charles Regis Williams of Pottstown and Rebecca Ann Williams of Greenwood, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and his two best friends Gary Showalter and Joey Brunner. He was preceded in death by a son David Alan Williams Howard was a 1958 graduate of Roaring Spring High School. He retired in 1992 as a heavy equipment mechanic at Alan Myers Contractors, Worcester and enjoyed model airplanes and ships, reading and going to Peggy’s Diner. Friends will be received 1-3 and 5-7 P.M. on Thursday February 21, 2019 at the Leslie-Miller Funeral Home, Claysburg. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday February 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Stewart McClelland officiating. Interment at Claysburg Union Cemetery. www.lesliemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019