Hunter Haynes Schaff, 72, of Phoenixville, PA died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Seasons Hospice. Born on October 31, 1947 in Bryn Mawr, PA he was the son of the late David S. and Dorothea (Heckscher) Schaff. He worked his entire life at AT&T (Western Electric) for many years until his retirement. He coached for the Mid-Atlantic Blind Golfers Association and coached and umpired for Phoenixville Youth Babe Ruth League. He was an avid sports fan. He is survived by 3 children: Daughter, Sandra wife of Greg Wilson; Son, David husband of Kristi Schaff; Son, Steven Schaff. 5 Grandchildren, Stephen, Logan, Angelina, Luke, and Becca. Brother, David Schaff. A Private Graveside Service will be held in St. David’s Episcopal Churchyard, 763 S. Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA. Please contact the family for more information. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mid-Atlantic Blind Golfers Association at www.mabga.org. Condolences may be given at www.Gatchafuneral.com.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.