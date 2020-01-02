The Mercury Obituaries
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Ida May Ann Landes (Schierer) Mester

Ida May Ann Landes (Schierer) Mester Obituary
Ida May Ann (Schierer) Landes Mester, 72, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on December 29, 2019. A viewing will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 West Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 3, 2020
