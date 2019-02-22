|
Ida Mae Moore, 100, died Wednesday in Coventry Manor Nursing Home. She was born in Phoenixville to the late Earl and the late Myrtle (Bare) Weaver. She employed at The Bard Knitting Mill before it closed, and then at Spring City Knitting Company. She enjoyed knitting and was an excellent seamstress, making all types of clothing and dresses. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Phoenixville, and enjoyed being a homemaker, and participating at The Senior Center in Phoenixville. Ida Mae is survived by her three children, sons, William D. Moore, Jr. (Patricia), Alvin Moore (Heather), and daughter, Sally Steinmetz (Bob); 10 grandchildren, William III, Scott (Jen), Jeff (Cathleen), Penny (Greg), Patti (Jim), Peggy (Makum), Terry, Cindy, Alvin, Jr. (Carmen), Passion, and 2 step grandchildren, Diane (Llyn) and Karen (John)16 great grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two sisters, Anna Force (John), and Dorothy Weaver, and two brothers, Earl T. Weaver “Beetle” (Joann), George Weaver (Peg). Friends and family are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, March 2, at 11:00 AM, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 355 St. John’s Circle, Phoenixville, PA with The Rev. Cynthia Krommes and Rev Tom Kochenderfer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. John’s Lutheran Church 355 St. John’s Circle, Phoenixville, PA 19460 or a . Online tributes can be made in her honor at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. Shalkop Grace & Strunk is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019