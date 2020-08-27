1/
Irene Kopcho
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Kopcho, 92, formerly of Pottstown, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 At Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. Born in Pottstown she was the daughter to the late Frank T. and Elizabeth (Lutza) Kopcho Sr. She was employed as an office manager at a physician office. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by five sisters; Anna, Helen, Mary, Elizabeth and Dorothy and six brothers; John, Paul, Frank. Michael, Joseph and George and four nephews; Gregory, Paul “Bill”, Dennis and David Pavlik. Irene had a very positive attitude in life. She made friends with everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St, Pottstown. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Friends may call Monday morning from 9:30 A.M to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John’s Church 301 Cherry St, Pottstown, PA 19464.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved