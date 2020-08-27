Irene Kopcho, 92, formerly of Pottstown, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 At Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. Born in Pottstown she was the daughter to the late Frank T. and Elizabeth (Lutza) Kopcho Sr. She was employed as an office manager at a physician office. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by five sisters; Anna, Helen, Mary, Elizabeth and Dorothy and six brothers; John, Paul, Frank. Michael, Joseph and George and four nephews; Gregory, Paul “Bill”, Dennis and David Pavlik. Irene had a very positive attitude in life. She made friends with everyone she met. She will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home 726 E. High St, Pottstown. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Friends may call Monday morning from 9:30 A.M to 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John’s Church 301 Cherry St, Pottstown, PA 19464.



