Isabel Kulp Rosewarne, 102, of Pottstown, wife of the late Charles Rosewarne, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Sanatoga Center. Born and raised in East Coventry Township, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Mary (Longacre) Kulp. She was predeceased by her 3 younger brothers, Harvey, Jr., Gerald and Douglas. Isabel was well known in the area from her many volunteer and board positions with the YMCA, Salvation Army, Garden Club, BPW and for her faithful service at Coventry Church of the Brethren. She was very proud to have been the first woman elected to school board and served as President as the Owen J. Roberts H.S. District was formed. She loved to travel - visiting 47 states and 6 continents. Isabel will be remembered by family and friends as an inspiration of how to live life well. She didn’t see barriers, only opportunities for herself. She is survived by her 3 daughters and their families: Dorothy, wife of Bob Neff, of State College, PA, Mary Belle, wife of Charlie Hartman, of Pottstown and Bonnie, wife of Kurt Engel, of Oceanside, CA. Also her 5 grandchildren: Scott Neff, Heather Neff, Tim Hartman and wife, Hilary, Karen Engel and spouse, Tess Tanenbaum and Mark Engel and wife, Melody. And her 3 great-grandchildren: Emma Hartman, Xander Hartman and Abigail Tanenbaum. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Coventry Church of the Brethren, S. Keim Street and E. Cedarville Road, Pottstown, PA, with the Rev. Mark Muthler officiating. Interment will follow in the East Coventry Mennonite Cemetery. Friends will be received from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Isabel’s name to Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Road, Pottstown, PA 19465. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 1, 2019