Isabel M. Kumpf, 93, of Boyertown, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Manatawny Manor. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle (Dittenhafer) Kumpf and Victor Carl Kumpf. Isabel was a 1944 graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School. She was employed by Tung-sol as an assembler and had also worked at the Acme in Phoenixville and for Bell Telephone in the 1950’s. Isabel was a member of Colebrookdale Chapel. She loved reading the bible, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a Cub Scout den mother for pack 523 and a member of The Concerned Women for America. Isabel’s father helped put in the cornerstone and helped build Colebrookdale Chapel where her mother played the piano. Isabel helped start the Bible study there and was the spiritual foundation of her family. Isabel’s mother was also one of the first school teachers in the area and her father was one of the first plumbers. Her great great-grandfather was a Green Beret in the Revolutionary War. Surviving are one daughter, Sharon, widow of Donald Meschter; four sons, Thomas DiPietro, husband of Theresa, Dale Crable, husband of Deborah, Darryl Crable, husband of Elizabeth, Dwayne Crable, husband of Karen; two step-daughters, Barbara, widow of Jerry Cousineau and Betty Crable; twelve grandchildren, Michael Meschter, Gina DiPietro, Sheila Downer, Amanda Crable, Garret Crable, Clinton Crable, Cody Crable, Courtney Crable-Malloy, Chloe Crable, Jessica Crable-Helwig, Brittany Crable-Engle, Jackqulyne Crable; seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Ashli Crable; three sisters, Viola Melser, Ruth Panarello, Mary Davidheiser and one brother, Victor Kumpf. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00AM at Colebrookdale Chapel, 2108 Farmington Avenue, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:00AM – 10:00AM prior to the service. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Colebrookdale Chapel Memorial Fund. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 25, 2019