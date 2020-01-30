|
|
J. Christian Kraft, PhD, age 90, of Schwenksville, died Monday, January 27, 2019. Dr. Kraft was born on November 15, 1929, in Schwenksville, to the late John H. and K. Madeline (Vogt) Kraft. He was a graduate of Schwenksville High School, earned a BS from Penn State, and a MS and PhD from the University Of Minnesota. Before retiring Dr. Kraft was a geology professor at the University of Delaware. He previously was a geologist for Shell Oil Co. Dr. Kraft is survived by his children, Christine Kraft, Newark, DE, and John, husband of Alison (Andrews) Kraft, Auburn, Schuylkill Co.; his step-daughter, Amanda Schlick; his grandchildren Karen, wife of Robert Richard, Michael, husband of Janine (Hahn) Kraft, Nicole Kraft, and Juan Bustos-Diaz; his great-grandchildren, Robert Ridgley, Elise Richard, Joseph Richard, Harrison Kraft, Dean Kraft, Katarina Kraft, and Kye Queen; and his sisters, Kathleen, wife of Harold Bloch, Blacksburg, VA, and F. Luise Kraft, Green Lane. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Madeline Stevenson, M. Elizabeth Moyer, and A. June Kraft. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 6th, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe, with the Rev. Adrian Tierson, Pastor, Heidelberg United Church Of Christ, Schwenksville. Burial will be in Schwenksville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020