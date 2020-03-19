|
J. Kevin Kane, age 66, of East Coventry, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lankenau Medical Center after a long illness. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 18, 1953, the son of the late James Francis and Mary (Marhefka) Kane. Kevin has been living in the Pottstown area since 1998. He retired after a long career as a Hearings Examiner for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Following his retirement, Kevin worked in Customer Service for American Airlines at Philadelphia International Airport, where many of his coworkers became dear friends. Survivors include his wife, Margie Daniels Kane of Pottstown; children, J. Ryan (& Beth) Kane of Pottstown, Sean Paul Kane of Phoeniz, AZ, Jesse Daniels O’Neill of Downingtown, Terry O’Neill of Barnegat, NJ, and Fran (& Bradley) Sheerer of Round Hill, VA; as well as nine grandchildren. Along with his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Marie Kane and two brothers, Keith and Scott Bramhall. There will be a celebration of Kevin’s life for family and friends which will be held at a later date. In keeping with his wishes, Kevin will be laid to rest alongside his father in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, 11630 Caroline Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154,www.fop5.org. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home & Crematory of Trappe, (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2020