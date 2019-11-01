|
|
J. Mildred (Law) Cook, 94, of Pottstown PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at The Manatawny Manor surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 5, 1924 in East Vincent, she was the daughter of the late Edna F. Carl & Earl Law and loving wife of the late Lewis W. Cook. Ms. Cook was a dedicated member of the Brownback’s UCC church and was involved in church organizations and activities. Ms. Cook also worked for many years as a nurse’s aide and at Owen J. Roberts School. She cherished her family dearly and loved spending as much time as she could with them. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend to all, and she will be missed by many. Mildred is survived by her four loving children, Robert E. (Elizabeth) Cook, Richardson H. (Sandra) Cook, Dale B. (Wendy) Cook, and Dean A. (Cindy) Cook; Three sisters, LaRue Guest, Evelyn Porter and Kathryn Tholan; 12 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and loving husband, Mildred was preceded in death by her son, Lewis W. Cook III and siblings, Harold Law, Marian Shantz, Morris Law, Emma Porter, Elsie Wiand, and Ruth Moyer. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Mildred on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at the Brownback’s United Church of Christ, 640 Ridge Rd. Spring City PA, 19475, from 9:30AM 10:50AM. Services will follow the viewing at 11:00AM. Burial will be held in the Brownback’s UCC Cemetery following the services. Condolences may be made by visiting www.royersfordfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements in care of the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford PA.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 3, 2019