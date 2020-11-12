J. Richard Rosmos, 87, loving husband of Marlene Greer Rosmos and the late Ann Louise Devlin Rosmos passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Phoenixville to the late Stephen Rosmos and Emma (Torhan) Rosmos . He was a graduate of Phoenixville High School, Temple University, and Eckels Mortuary College. He was the Owner and Supervisor for Devlin, Rosmos Funeral Home for 55 years. Richard was a life member of the St. Michael’s Byzantine Church of Mont Clare. He chaired various programs including: Jonas Salk Vaccine Program, Educational Service Commission, Salvation Army, PSAA Endowment Fund. He was President of the Phoenixville Hospital Endowment Fund, Kimberton Show Stoppers, Chester County Funeral Directors Association, Phoenixville Knights of Columbus and held memberships to The Elks in Ocean City, MD, Phoenixville Senior Center, AARP, West End Fire Co., Valley Forge Fire Co. and Kimberton Fire Co. Richard enjoyed driving his 1956 T Bird in the Dogwood parade every year, traveling, and spending time with family in Ocean City, Maryland. In addition to his wife, Richard leaves behind his children: Deborah Ann (wife of William F.) Gable, James Richard Rosmos, Diane Kappenstein, Ralph K (husband of Deborah) Kappenstein, Jr, Sandra Artim, Sharon Santillo, James Kappenstein 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews Visitation for friends and family will be held at the R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3-6 PM. Masks are expected and social distancing will be maintained. A private family Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Mont Clare, PA on Monday, November 16, 2020. Interment will be immediately following at St. Ann’s Cemetery, 305 W. Pothouse Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard’s honor to St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 203 Jacobs Street, Mont Clare, PA 19453. Online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com
. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Phoenixville, PA 19460.