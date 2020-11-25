1/
Jack A. Mourar
Jack M. Mourar, age 91, of Barto, PA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Pottstown Hospital - Tower Health. He was the husband of Wanda Jean (Dell) Mourar, with whom he married on June 10, 1950 and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage with. Mr. Mourar was born on May 3, 1929 in East Coventry Township, and was a son of William and Ada (Loomis) Mourar. He was a 1948 graduate of Spring City High School. Mr. Mourar worked as a carpenter and a bricklayer. He always enjoyed going to his children’s homes, helping them with projects and putting his skills to good use. He spent much of his free time at his camp in Sullivan County, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved cutting firewood and working in the yard. Mr. Mourar was a life member of the Liberty Fire Company in Spring City. In addition to his wife, Mr. Mourar is survived by four children, Donna Chambers, companion of Bill Clark of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Jack S. Mourar, companion of Judi Bates of Barto, PA, Vicki, wife of Dale Swartwood of Fleetwood, PA, and Debi, wife of Bill Bosch of Douglassville, PA; eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Mourar was preceded in death by one great, granddaughter, five brothers, and six sisters. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinhold, PA 17569, or by visiting www.dvgrr.org. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home
600 Washington Street
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-7330
