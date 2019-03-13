The Mercury Obituaries
Jacqueline Bearden
Jacqueline Bearden

Jacqueline Bearden Obituary
Jacqueline Ann Lipscomb Bearden, 69, of Pottstown, PA passed on March 9, 2019. Born September 24, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Bertha and Jack Lipscomb. Surviving to cherish loving memories are her husband of fifty years, (March 20, 2019) Deacon Richard C. Bearden Sr.; sons, Jason E. Bearden and Richard C. Bearden II; four grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Williamson and Beverly Corry and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Bethel Baptist Church, 575 Keim Street, Pottstown, with a viewing from 9-11AM. Interment will be at Limerck Garden of Memories. Uplifting Life Services are being arranged by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, www.DeBaptiste.com, 610-696-4812
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 14, 2019
